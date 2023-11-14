SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) —’ Fort Concho is gearing up for the historic landmarks biggest annual event, Christmas at Old Fort Concho. Here is everything you need to know about the three-day event!

The event will kick off on December 1 and continue through December 3. The forts 40 acres will be transformed into a winter wonderland full of hundreds of reenactors and period traders bringing Christmas time during the 1800s to life. In the morning visitors can watch troops in the parade grounds drill, ride and shoot their weapons with various other artillery demonstrations ( No live rounds).

The buildings surrounding the parade grounds will be filled with merchants and artisans from across Texas and the Southwest offering many items to start your Christmas shopping. Additionally, there will be various food options; and the marked children’s areas will provide many crafts and activities free for all kids.

New to the event this year will feature displays on Buffalo Soldiers and Native Americans at Barracks 1, 12-15 new vendors and merchants, several new living history camps and portrayals on the Parade Ground and a vintage baseball game on Saturday at 2 p.m. between members of the San Angelo Fire and Police Departments.

Recent rain and seeding of the Parade Ground, done by the City Parks Department and funded by the San Angelo Symphony, should keep the dust that has plagued the event in the past to a minimum.

Event Hours:

Friday, Dec. 1: 3 p.m.-8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sunday: Dec. 3: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Best Time to avoid crowds and weather

According to Fort Concho, the best hours to avoid the crowds are the first few hours (3-5 p.m.) on Friday and the opening hours (11 am – 1 pm) on Sunday. Be prepared for colder weather, the average temperatures are 33-36 degrees first thing in the morning, warming up to about 60-65 by mid-afternoon. December is one of the drier months in San Angelo.

Parking

Parking is available to the west and north of the site, there will also be an ATM located at the fort’s far NE corner, between Barracks 6 and the Commissary Buildings.

Tickets

To get into the event ticket booths will be located between Barracks 6 and Commissary as well as two ticket booths on each end of the Parade Ground near Barracks 1 and Officer’s Quarters 1.

Additional Ticket Information: 325-481-2646

Admission Prices

Daily Passes Adults: $7 Seniors: and Military: $5 Children (7-17): $3 Children 6 and under: Free

Weekend Passes Adults: $14 Seniors: and Military: $10 Children (7-17): $6 Children 6 and under: Free



Featured events during Christmas at Old Fort Concho

Lions Pancakes with Santa Join Santa for pancakes on Saturday from 7:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. in the stables. Plates are $8 per person for breakfast only and $12 per person for breakfast and event admission.

Cowboy Chuck Wagon Breakfast and Service Features a classic chuck wagon breakfast of scrambled eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy, taters and coffee on Sunday morning from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. in the stables. This is hosted by the Cowboy Church and plates are $13. There will also be an old-fashioned church service.

A Musical Night In Another Century The Sweet String Band will be playing music from previous centuries at 7 p.m.

Santas House Photos with Santa and Mrs, Clause will be in the Headquarters building for a small fee and other crafts will also be available.

Chapel Sunday Mass will be at 10 a.m. with Msgr Gully bringing the sounds of Christmases of old alive.

Gingerbread House and Christmas Cookie Display Inside the Quartermaster building will be displays of handmade gingerbread houses and cookies from a previous contest. Apply to be a part of the Cookie Decorating contest here. (Deadline to apply Nov. 28) Apply to be a part of the Gingerbread Decorating contest here. (Deadline to apply Nov. 28)



For those interested in volunteering for the event, the form can be found here.