Concho Valley Electric Cooperative presents Trucks & Treats

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Concho Valley Electric Cooperative invites you out to “Trucks & Treats” Saturday, October 31st from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at 2530 Pulliam Street.

Bring out the family for a drive by “See-A-Truck, Get-A-Treat” event.

This is a free event & all are welcome, however, CVEC members can show us their monthly bill on our SmartHub app to receive a “treat” too.

All participants must remain in their vehicles.

For more information: contact 325-655-6957 or visit cvec.coop

Image Courtesy: Concho Valley Electric Cooperative

