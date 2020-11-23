Concho Christmas Tree Farm opened this weekend

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Concho Christmas Tree Farm opened for the first time this year under new guidelines. The tree farm will only be open on weekends due to coronavirus concerns, but families are excited for the opportunity. There will be no special events this year, however, the farm will look for other ways to satisfy families stopping by.

“We’re very blessed to have a good crowd this year,” Concho Christmas Tree Farm owner Shawn Uptergrove said. “As everybody knows about 2020, we don’t know what to expect and the whole year has been that way. So we’re very pleased to have a good opening weekend. We opened yesterday and so far there’s been a good steady crowd.”

Giving families the chance for good quality time and blocking out negativity is the main focus this year. Uptergrove says whether it’s cutting your own tree, picking one that’s precut or taking a hay ride, visitors should leave on a good note.

“I want families to come out here and have a chance to relax, sit down on a picnic table, stroll through the trees and take some photos…just relax,” Uptergrove stated. “So I think the benefit to the community is just really having a place to go that’s away from some of the hustle and bustle that the rest of the year, kind of puts us in.”

Wearing a mask and practicing social distancing is recommended. The tree farm hopes to draw a decent amount of visitors despite the limited hours and less days of operation.

“I just want families to have a good end of the year,” Uptergrove noted. “We’re in the last quarter of the year and if they come out and see us which we hope they do, or they find some other joyful activity that they enjoy. We want families to have a good time. Thanksgiving is coming up right around the corner followed by Christmas.”

You can visit the Concho Christmas Tree Farm Facebook page for more information.

