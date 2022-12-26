SAN ANGELO, Texas — Today, December 26, 2022, is the first day of Kwanzaa which is an African American and pan-African holiday which celebrates communitarian values and practices of Continental African and African American culture according to the holiday’s founder, Dr. Maulana Karenga who shares his message annually.

Dr. Karenga created Kwanzaa during the Black Freedom Movement, in the wake of the

the assassination of Malcolm X and the Watts Revolt to encourage cultural revolution, community self-determination, and revolutionary social change.

This year’s Kwanzaa theme is intended to focus on the foundational right and practice of freedom;

“I speak here of freedom in its inclusive sense, not only freedom from domination deprivation and degradation so rampant and ruinous in the world, but also of freedom to be ourselves, to express and develop ourselves, to grow and flourish and come into the fullness of ourselves,” said Dr. Karenga.

Kwanzaa is celebrated from December 26, 2022, until January 1, 2022. The seven days within Kwanzaa honor The Seven Principles which are: Unity, Self-Determination, Collective Work and Responsibility, Cooperative Economics, Purpose, Creativity and Faith.

To read Dr. Karenga’s full message for 2022 going into 2023, see the file below: