SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — According to the American Kennel Club, Ham is on the list of Thanksgiving foods to NOT feed your dogs this holiday. We have included more popular Thanksgiving foods to avoid giving to your furry family members to keep them safe.

The holiday season has an upward trend of vet visits due to dogs being fed unsafe human food below we have included a list of what can be safely given and what should be avoided.

Safe Thanksgiving Foods to Feed Dogs

Plain sweet potatoes

Plain potatoes

Plain apples

Turkey meat (no bones, no skin)

Plain green beans

Plain peas

Pumpkin puree

Avoid These Thanksgiving Foods for Dogs

Turkey bones, skin, and gravy

Stuffing

Casseroles

Mashed potatoes

Creamed peas

Chocolate (as well as anything “sugar-free” or containing xylitol, which can be fatal for dogs)

Alcoholic beverages

Raisins and grapes

Onions, scallions, and garlic (members of the allium family contain thiosulfate, which is toxic to dogs but not to humans)

Ham (Due to higher fat content and sodium which can be toxic to dogs it is harder for them to digest)

Yeast dough

Fatty foods

Foods containing spices

Once the holiday festivities have concluded it is recommended to be sure your day’s trash is properly secured so your dog can’t get into it.