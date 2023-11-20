SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — According to the American Kennel Club, Ham is on the list of Thanksgiving foods to NOT feed your dogs this holiday. We have included more popular Thanksgiving foods to avoid giving to your furry family members to keep them safe.
The holiday season has an upward trend of vet visits due to dogs being fed unsafe human food below we have included a list of what can be safely given and what should be avoided.
Safe Thanksgiving Foods to Feed Dogs
- Plain sweet potatoes
- Plain potatoes
- Plain apples
- Turkey meat (no bones, no skin)
- Plain green beans
- Plain peas
- Pumpkin puree
Avoid These Thanksgiving Foods for Dogs
- Turkey bones, skin, and gravy
- Stuffing
- Casseroles
- Mashed potatoes
- Creamed peas
- Chocolate (as well as anything “sugar-free” or containing xylitol, which can be fatal for dogs)
- Alcoholic beverages
- Raisins and grapes
- Onions, scallions, and garlic (members of the allium family contain thiosulfate, which is toxic to dogs but not to humans)
- Ham (Due to higher fat content and sodium which can be toxic to dogs it is harder for them to digest)
- Yeast dough
- Fatty foods
- Foods containing spices
Once the holiday festivities have concluded it is recommended to be sure your day’s trash is properly secured so your dog can’t get into it.