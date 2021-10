SAN ANGELO, Texas - Angelo State University has been awarded a $4.77 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education for a new project designed to enhance ASU's enrollment, retention and graduation rates for Hispanic, low-income and other under-represented student groups in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields, according to a release on Wednesday, October 20th.

The release also states, the grant, awarded through the Hispanic-Serving Institutions STEM and Articulation (HSI-STEM) Program, will fund a five-year project titled "Acceso Critico a Rutas para El Consorcio de Ensenanza de Ciencias de la Investigacion" or "Critical Pathway to STEM (ISEC)." The goal of the project is to increase the number of Angelo State STEM graduates from under-represented groups by 5% each year for an overall 25% increase by the end of the grant.