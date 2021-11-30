KAYAK THROUGH THE LIGHTS

Location

The public boat ramp located behind the Girl Scouts Building located at 304 W. Avenue A.

Date and Time

Saturday, December 11th – 5:30 P.M.

Information

Join the Kayaking Divas and Dudes for their annual holiday paddle down the picturesque Concho River and enjoy the dazzling light scenes on Saturday, December 11th @ 5:30 p.m., at the public boat ramp located behind the Girl Scouts Building located at 304 W. Avenue A, San Angelo, Texas.

This event invites you to decorate your kayaks, or canoe, or small watercraft, with festive Christmas lights and decorations and paddle the Concho River after dark. All kayaks must be illuminated to launch on the river.

Texas Parks and Wildlife requires one “white” light mounted on the kayak, an oar, and a life vest must be worn.

RELIANT, the “Illumination Sponsor” for the 2021 Tour of Lights, has donated lighted Santa Hats for those attending this event. Reliant is a local electric provider which is focused on serving the local community.

Bring your kayaks, lights, and decorations and enjoy the FUN!!!