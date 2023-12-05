SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Straight from Whoville’s Mount Crumpit with a heart three sizes larger, the Grinch is returning to the Sunset Mall for this year’s Meet the Grinch on Dec. 14!
Want to meet him? From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., All you have to do is bring a new toy (see the toy guidelines below) to the Concho Valley Homepage’s Digital Bureau office, located in the Sunset Mall near the men’s Dillard’s.
In exchange, we will take a photo of you and the Grinch and have it available to download as a festive keepsake to remember the flurry of fun!
Toy Safety Guidelines
KLST-TV greatly appreciates your toy donations, but we ask that you please follow the guidelines and suggestions below to ensure the safety of the kiddos in these unique circumstances.
- No used toys of any kind due to infection control guidelines. This includes used stuffed animals.
- Based on the infection control guidelines, all donated toys or items must be in new and original packaging.
- Donations should not be gift-wrapped, as everything needs to be checked for safety reasons.
- No food or candy of any kind can be accepted.
- Stuffed animals must be in sealed and unopened packages to meet COVID-19 control standards.
For further information on toy and safety guidelines, please refer to Consumer Product Safety Commission’s toy recall website at www.cpsc.gov.