SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Straight from Whoville’s Mount Crumpit with a heart three sizes larger, the Grinch is returning to the Sunset Mall for this year’s Meet the Grinch on Dec. 14!

Want to meet him? From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., All you have to do is bring a new toy (see the toy guidelines below) to the Concho Valley Homepage’s Digital Bureau office, located in the Sunset Mall near the men’s Dillard’s.

In exchange, we will take a photo of you and the Grinch and have it available to download as a festive keepsake to remember the flurry of fun!

The Grinch photoshoot is sponsored by these fabulous merchants:

All American Autoplex, 4310 Sherwood Way, San Angelo, Texas, 76901

4310 Sherwood Way, San Angelo, Texas, 76901 All American Chevrolet, 203 Bryant Blvd North, San Angelo, Texas, 76903

203 Bryant Blvd North, San Angelo, Texas, 76903 Concho Valley ER, 5709 Sherwood Way, San Angelo, Texas, 76901

5709 Sherwood Way, San Angelo, Texas, 76901 Dry Clean Supercenter, 4309 Sherwood Way, San Angelo, TX 76901

4309 Sherwood Way, San Angelo, TX 76901 KLST-TV Studio, 2800 Armstrong Street, San Angelo, Texas, 76903

2800 Armstrong Street, San Angelo, Texas, 76903 Trend Furniture, 4002 Wellington Street, San Angelo, Texas, 76904

Toy Safety Guidelines

KLST-TV greatly appreciates your toy donations, but we ask that you please follow the guidelines and suggestions below to ensure the safety of the kiddos in these unique circumstances.

No used toys of any kind due to infection control guidelines. This includes used stuffed animals.

Donations should not be gift-wrapped, as everything needs to be checked for safety reasons.

No food or candy of any kind can be accepted.

Stuffed animals must be in sealed and unopened packages to meet COVID-19 control standards.

For further information on toy and safety guidelines, please refer to Consumer Product Safety Commission’s toy recall website at www.cpsc.gov.