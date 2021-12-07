Elks Lodge: Home Away from Home

Description

The San Angelo Elks Lodge welcomes service members at Goodfellow to enjoy Christmas Day with food, games, and gifts — The event is free and transportation will be provided (pickup will be at the Exchange bus stop starting at 11:15 am)

Our goal is to get all servicemen and servicewomen residing at Goodfellow AFB who cannot make it home for Christmas out of their rooms for a fun-filled Christmas Day.

When: 1130 – 1600 December 25, 2021

Where: 2121 S. Chadbourne St

Why: We appreciate your service — Please plan on joining us for a day of fun and festivities!

Location

Elks Lodge – 2121 S. Chadbourne St

Time

1130 – 1600 December 25, 2021