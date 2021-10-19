Concho Valley Electrical Cooperative – Trucks and Treats

(NEXSTAR) – Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. is voluntarily recalling a blood pressure medication that possibly contains high levels of a cancer-causing impurity, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The company is recalling its Irbesartan and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets at the consumer level after an analysis revealed that certain API batches contained the impurity N-nitrosoirbesartan — a probable human carcinogen — at levels above the specification limit.