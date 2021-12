Breakfast with the Grinch, with a special appearance by Santa Clause. Brought to you by First Presbyterian Church.

Description

Calling all Whos down in Who-Ville,

no matter if you’re small or tall,

Join us for brunch with the Grinch!

(Lots of Christmas cheer for all!)

From 9 to 11, please stop by

For food, photos, and activities…

Even Santa is going to say hi!

Location

Location: First Christian Church, 29 N Oakes St, San Angelo, TX 76903

Hosted by: the congregations of First Christian Church and Grace Presbyterian Chapel

Time

Date: Saturday, December 11th

Time: 9am-11am