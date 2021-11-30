28TH ANNUAL CONCHO CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION LIGHT TOUR

Location

Entrance on W 1st St and Veterans Memorial Drive

Dates and Times

Friday, December 3rd – Friday, December 31st

6:00 P.M – 10:00 P.M.

Information

This year, Concho Christmas Celebration celebrates 28 years of delighting visitors from the Concho Valley, and across the State of Texas and nation, with the dazzling Tour of Lights along the beautiful Concho River.

The 2021 Concho Christmas Celebration River Light Tour soft opening date is Friday, December 3rd, with the tour running every night through Friday, December 31st. The Tour will be open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weeknights, and from 6 p.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday. A suggested cash donation of $5 per vehicle is greatly appreciated, and families are invited to walk, run, bike, or drive the Tour.

The Tour of Lights has blossomed from a simple walking tour to a multi-mile journey along the Concho River, featuring more than three million lights and more than seventy-five life-size Christmas Greeting Cards.

The afternoon of December 4th will commence with the Annual Community Tree Lighting Ceremony, featuring the Twin Mountain Tonesmen and the San Angelo Community Band. The ceremony takes place at the corner of Concho and Chadbourne, and will begin with prelude music at 5:00 p.m. Immediately following the ceremony, guests are invited to remain downtown to enjoy the Lights of Christmas Parade, starting at 6 p.m. The parade begins at the Shannon employee parking lot on N. Oakes and will travel through the downtown area down Chadbourne, Concho and Oakes Streets.

Don’t forget to join us for our other activities, including “Bike Through the Lights,” a bicycle riding tour with Santa, Mrs. Claus and Elf John on Sunday, December 5th; “Tuba Christmas” at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts on Saturday, December 18th at Noon; and Kayak Through the Lights,” an evening paddle along the Concho River on Saturday December 11th.