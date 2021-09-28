Angelo State University’s Virtual Exhibit of West Texas World War II Stories now open

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Angelo State University’s College of Arts and Humanities has launched a new virtual public exhibition titled “Ordinary People in Extraordinary Times” that chronicles the World War II experiences of a diverse group of people with ties to West Texas.

The exhibition is now available for free public viewing at angelo.edu/world-war-2-exhibit. It currently includes the stories of:

D.R. Bushnell – Drafted into the U.S. Navy and served in the Pacific Theater

– Drafted into the U.S. Navy and served in the Pacific Theater Eldon Cook – Drafted into the U.S. Army and served in Europe

– Drafted into the U.S. Army and served in Europe Tom Ellison – Enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served in Europe and the Pacific Theater

– Enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served in Europe and the Pacific Theater Phil George – Enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps and served in China

– Enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps and served in China Omer Sharpe – Enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps and served in Europe, spent 14 months in a German POW camp in Poland

– Enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps and served in Europe, spent 14 months in a German POW camp in Poland Terri Hamer – Native of Japan, lived through World War II as a young girl in Tokyo, married American Charles Hamer and eventually retired in San Angelo

“Ordinary People in Extraordinary Times” is the first exhibition generated by the ASU College of Arts and Humanities’ Oral History projects. Faculty and students from the academic departments within the college are actively collecting oral histories, documents, photos, memorabilia and other items for the George Wesley Ricks Memorial World War II Oral History Archive and the Greatest Generation Oral History Archive. Many of the physical items and digital copies will also be housed in the ASU West Texas Collection.

The George Wesley Ricks Memorial Archive preserves the experiences of West Texas veterans of World War II and the Korean War. The Greatest Generation Archive preserves the experiences of people born in the early 1900s to mid-1920s who lived in West Texas during some point in their lives. Both archives are funded by anonymous grants to ASU facilitated by the San Angelo Area Foundation.

Future live exhibitions will take place in the ASU Mayer Museum as more histories are added to the two archives. More details on submitting oral histories and other items to the archives are available at angelo.edu/oralhistory.

For more information, contact Dr. Devon Stewart in the ASU Department of Visual and Performing Arts at 325-486-6017 or devon.stewart@angelo.edu.

Courtesy: Angelo State University Office of Communications and Marketing