Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has invited former President Trump to his country’s war zone, saying the former president “can’t manage this war.”

Zelensky, who joined NBC “Meet the Press” host Kristen Welker, responded to Trump’s claims that he could end the war with Russia in 24 hours.

“Former President Trump said that about 24 hours, that he can manage it and finish the war,” Zelensky said during the interview that airs Sunday. “For me, what can I say? So he’s very welcome as well.”

“President Biden was here, and I think he understood some details which you can understand only being here,” Zelensky continued. “So I invite President Trump. If he can come here, I will need 24 minutes.”

In March, the former president said he could “solve” the war in Ukraine in one day if he were reelected, noting that the negotiation process would be “very easy.”

The Ukrainian president said he would need just 24 minutes instead of 24 hours to explain to Trump that he can’t end the war as easily as he thinks he could.

Zelensky added that peace can’t be negotiated with Russian President Vladimir Putin, even if Trump were to try.

“He can’t bring peace because of Putin,” he said. “If he’s not trying and if he’s not ready to give our territory to this terrible man, to Putin, if you are not ready to give it, if you are not ready to give our independence, he can’t manage it.”

Welker asked Zelensky if he thinks Trump would support Ukraine in its war if he were to win the 2024 presidential election, with Zelensky saying he wasn’t sure.

“Really, I don’t know,” he said. “I hope that it depends not only on the president institutionally. I think it depends on the opinion of Americans, of your society. I think that is most important.”