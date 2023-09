Congress has less than a day to find a way to fund the government and a shutdown is looking likely.

House Republicans are meeting Saturday morning to find a way forward after conservatives voted down a proposed short-term solution Friday, leading to finger-pointing and frustration within the conference.

The Senate is set to vote this afternoon on its proposed stopgap, but Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has not committed to bringing it to the House floor.

Follow along with live updates below.