Former President Trump criticized the Secret Service Thursday for ending its investigation into the cocaine discovered at the White House, suggesting it shows a “two tier level of justice.”

“Despite all of the cameras pointing directly at the ‘scene of the crime,’ and the greatest forensics anywhere in the World, they just can’t figure it out? They know the answer, and so does everyone else!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

The Secret Service in a briefing with lawmakers Thursday said the probe into the cocaine found at the White House will officially end Friday, after authorities failed to identify a suspect.

“In the meantime, they continue to target and investigate me, for years, in what has been called the greatest Witch Hunt of all time,” the former president wrote in response, adding that it shows a “Two Tier Level of Justice.”

Some of former Trump’s White House staff complained that the media put more effort into tracking who contracted COVID-19 in a 2020 outbreak than it did to find out the source of the drugs found recently. The Secret Service was not responsible for an investigation into who in the Trump White House caught the virus, however.

Chad Gilmartin, a former principal assistant press secretary and special assistant to Trump, wrote on Twitter, “When you get sick vs. When you forget your cocaine.”

The tweet was accompanied by a New York Times graphic showing those who tested positive for coronavirus after attending an event at the White House Rose Garden next to a screenshot of the Fox News headline on the Secret Service closing the cocaine investigation.

Ben Williamson, Trump’s former senior communications adviser, echoed the sentiment, writing, “We had junior press aides who tested positive for COVID getting their pictures posted on national TV within hours.”

Harrison Fields, another former staffer posted a graphic tracking the White House COVID outbreak and claimed “the press tracked who had the sniffles more aggressively during the Trump administration than who’s been sniffing COCAINE in the WEST WING of the Biden administration.”

Speaking with reporters Thursday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) said lawmakers on the House Oversight Committee were told Secret Service narrowed down a list of around 500 suspects. Greene noted Secret Service would not go into detail over who was on the list as it’s classified information, only revealing the suspect list included “quite a mix of people.”

The cocaine was found July 2 in the lobby area of the West Wing where visitors drop off electronics and personal items before entering.

Secret Service told lawmakers Thursday that .007 grams of cocaine was found, according to Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.). She added that Secret Service did not provide a timeline as to exactly when the cocaine was left in the White House.

The discovery of the cocaine has prompted conservative media and Republican lawmakers to associate the cocaine with President Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, who has a history of drug use. However, the White House has pushed back on the connection.

“There has been some irresponsible reporting about the family and so, I’ve got to call that out,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said last week. “I have been very clear … the Biden family was not here. They were not here. They were at Camp David.”