Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) on Monday called for Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to resign after he kept administration officials and Congress in the dark about a multiday hospital stay last week.

“It is shocking and absolutely unacceptable that the Department of Defense waited multiple days to notify the President, the National Security Council, and the American people that Defense Secretary Austin was hospitalized and unable to perform his duties,” Stefanik said in a statement.

“This concerning lack of transparency exemplifies a shocking lack of judgment and a significant national security threat. There must be full accountability beginning with the immediate resignation of Secretary Austin and those that lied for him and a Congressional investigation into this dangerous dereliction of duty,” she said.

The Pentagon on Friday revealed Austin was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Washington on Jan. 1 following complications from a previous surgery, even spending time in the intensive care unit.

But nobody outside the Defense Department — including President Biden — was made aware of his absence until Friday, raising concerns about government transparency and the chain of command.

Austin remained hospitalized as of Sunday evening, according to the Pentagon.

Stefanik said it is critical the Pentagon chief have the full trust of U.S. citizens, lawmakers and the White House given that “American service members are under attack in Iraq and Syria, our closest partner and ally Israel is at war with Hamas terrorists, and the threat from Communist China is on the rise.”

Stefanik, who serves in House Republican leadership and has often repeated former President Trump’s baseless claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election, is not the first in the GOP to demand Austin’s removal.

Trump, in a Truth Social post Monday, said Austin “should be fired immediately for improper professional conduct and dereliction of duty.”

Biden isn’t considering firing Austin, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters Monday.

Several House Armed Services Committee leaders called for answers Monday as to why the disclosure of the secretary’s condition was handled as it was.

“Transparency is vitally important,” wrote committee Chairman Mike Rogers (R-Ala.), and ranking member Adam Smith (D-Wash.). “Several questions remain unanswered including what the medical procedure and resulting complications were, what the secretary’s current health status is, how and when the delegation of the secretary’s responsibilities were made, and the reason for the delay in notification to the president and Congress.”

Austin, meanwhile, has admitted he “could have done a better job ensuring the public was appropriately informed. I commit to doing better.”