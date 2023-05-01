Montana Rep. Zooey Zephyr, a Democrat censured last week by Republicans in the state House, is suing her state and its House speaker over her punishment.

Zephyr, along with three of her constituents who are also a part of the suit, argues that the legislature took retaliatory and unlawful action against her for engaging in speech protected under federal law.

Montana House Republicans last week voted to censure Zephyr, barring her from the House floor, anteroom and gallery for the remaining nine days of Montana’s legislative session. She has the option to participate remotely, but only by voting.

The lawsuit filed Monday in state court argues that House Republicans, including Speaker Matt Reiger, in voting to prevent Zephyr from participating in legislative debate not only violated her rights under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, but also disenfranchised the 11,000 Montanans Zephyr was elected to represent.

“Voters elect their Representatives to do more than simply vote on bills,” Monday’s lawsuit states. ”Representatives also are elected to use of the floor of the House to pursue their constituents’ interests and views—using the platform provided by the People’s House to educate and persuade their colleagues and the public through speech, debate, and lobbying.

“Defendants’ lawless silencing and Censure of Representative Zooey Zephyr extinguishes a vital part of the job her constituents elected her to do,” the lawsuit adds.