President Biden is slated to hold a press conference Wednesday evening, following his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in San Francisco during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit (APEC), as The Hill reported.

Biden went into the meeting with some key goals, including resuming direct military-to-military lines of communication as a way to lower the temperature between Washington and Beijing. The sensitive issue of Taiwan was also on the table, as were the wars in Europe and the Middle East.

The meeting marked the first time Xi had come to the U.S. in six years. Biden and Xi last met one year ago in Indonesia but had not spoken since.

The event is scheduled to begin at 8:15 p.m. EST.

