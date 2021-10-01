Skip to content
ConchoValleyHomepage.com
San Angelo
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Feeding America
Hispanic Heritage Month
State & Regional
Texas Politics
Concho Valley Live
News Connection
Crime
Our Water
Destination Texas
Coronavirus
Jail Logs
BorderReport.com
Top Stories
Iowa up to No. 3; Clemson out of Top 25 first time since ’14
Top Stories
Oil company says pipeline shut down after California leak
Project aims to ID voting rights marchers of ‘Bloody Sunday’
3rd victim dies after angry co-worker’s rampage
Puerto Ricans fume as outages threaten health, work, school
Weather
Weather Tools
Interactive Radar
KLST Weather
KSAN Weather
Severe Weather
Skylive Cactus North
Skylive Cactus South
Skylive Cactus East
Skylive Cactus West
Closings and Delays
Closings Login
Sports
Local Sports
Locker Room
Inside the Game
Season Pass
Silver Star Nation
The Big Game
Top Stories
Rams pick up first home victory in rout of Western New Mexico
Video
Top Stories
Inside the Game: Week 6
Video
Top Stories
HIGHLIGHTS: Central falls to Odessa, drops to 0-2 in district
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Paint Rocks picks up fifth win, cruises past Midland TLCA
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: No. 4 Water Valley keeps rolling, dominates Highland
Video
Broadcasters urged to cancel plans to cover Beijing Olympics
Business
Concho Valley Experts
Business
BestReviews
W&W AFCO Steel–Hirschfeld Division
Jobs
Career-A-Day
Find a Job
Post a Job
Entertainment
Concho Valley Live
Texas Lottery
Horoscopes
Entertainment
TV Schedule
Top Stories
Reaching pre-pandemic levels, ‘Venom’ debuts with $90.1M
Top Stories
Queen Elizabeth reflects on ‘deep’ affection for Scotland
Top Stories
Broadway’s ‘Aladdin’ goes dark for days as it battles virus
Mexico displays pre-Hispanic artifacts recovered from abroad
Forever a rolling stone: Dylan going on tour — through 2024
Ani DiFranco to be honored at John Lennon benefit show
Community
Birthday Greetings
Education
Back to School Town Hall
Teacher of the Week
Teacher of the Week nomination form
Weather Team Visit Request
Events
Health News
Health Resource Center
Health Beat
Go Red for Women
Financial Services Center
Clear the Shelters
Forever Family
Top Stories
San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts’ Concho Clay Studio to open this month
Top Stories
San Angelo Pastor creates memorial for COVID-19 deaths in Tom Green County
Video
Concho Valley Regional Food Bank needs volunteers for food distribution on October 16th
COVID-19 increases food insecurity: Hunger Action Month
Video
College Dreams come true thanks to Elks Scholarship
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Sign Up for Email
Download the ConchoValleyHomePage app
Work for Us
Digital Marketing Services
KLST – Meet the team
KSAN – Meet the team
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Dr Pepper High School Football Challenge Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge 2021 Sweepstakes
Search
Search
Search
sandbox
“Today is a good day… for a good day”
Trending Stories
Caleb Wallace, anti-mask organizer and co-founder of the San Angelo Freedom Defenders, dies of COVID-19
Video
Jail logs: October 1, 2021
Destination Texas 2021: South Llano River State Park in Junction
Video
News
Pro Football Challenge 2021 Sweepstakes