Josh Johns – KSAN Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Chief Meteorologist Josh Johns joined the KSAN Storm Team in August of 2017 and took over as Chief Meteorologist in September of 2017. He is no stranger to San Angelo, having spent the last year and a half at our sister station KLST. He is excited to help keep Concho Valley Residents safe during severe weather.

Josh is a native Texan. He grew up in Cleburne, Texas (About 30 minutes south of Fort Worth). From a young age, Josh knew he wanted to be a weatherman. He claims his interest in weather started with the tornadoes of the late 90’s and early 00’s: The Jarrell tornado in 1997, OKC/Moore tornado in 1999, and the Fort Worth tornado in 2000. He would always watch the 10 PM news and was always glued to the TV during severe weather. In middle school, Josh received his Amateur Radio License and became an official SKYWARN Storm Spotter for the Johnson County Office of Emergency Management. He also began to shadow local TV Meteorologists in Waco and Fort Worth, which led to internships at those stations later in college.

Josh was active in the FFA in high school and even was elected as a Chapter and District Officer. He was also a member of the State Qualifying Range Judging Team and showed Boer Goats.

When it came time for him to go to college, Josh chose to go to College Station where he majored in Meteorology at Texas A&M. He holds a B.S. in Meteorology and is the loudest and proudest member of the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Class of 2015 (Josh got out a semester early!).

While in college, Josh interned at KTVT-TV in Fort Worth and KWTX in Waco, where he made his television debut on the 3 PM News as an intern, something that hadn’t happened in the station’s history! He served as Vice President of the Texas A&M Student Chapter of the American Meteorological Society, and was a member of the Texas A&M Weather Broadcasting team and the Texas Aggie Storm Chasers.

Josh began his on-air career at KRGV-TV in the Rio Grande Valley in January 2015 as a Meteorologist/Reporter. Things didn’t work out and he left in May to move back home and become a substitute teacher in his hometown. While doing so, Josh had the opportunity to fill in for weather casts during the holidays at KLST’s sister station in Wichita Falls, KFDX. When Josh got the call to come to San Angelo, he couldn’t wait to get back on air again!

When he isn’t watching the weather, Josh likes to follow his Texas Aggies, Texas Rangers, and check out local Texas Country artists. Josh enjoys meeting people, so if you see him around the Concho Valley, say hi! You can find him on Facebook: Meteorologist Josh Johns and follow him on Twitter: @JoshJohnsWx or you can email him at jjohns@ksan.tv