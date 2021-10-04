Codeword for sweepstakes

SUTTON COUNTY, Texas - An Ozona Middle School teacher and her husband were both killed in a motorcycle accident near Sonora yesterday morning, Sunday, October 3, 2021.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Ray and Rachel Yourgalite were riding a Harley Davidson on RM 3130 Sunday morning when they hit a deer. State Troopers say the motorcycle "rolled onto its side and then proceeded to flip over multiple times before coming to a stop."