SAN ANGELO, Texas – National Hispanic Heritage Month is being celebrated across the nation from September 15th through October 15th to honor, celebrate and pay tribute to the Hispanic community for their contribution to our heritage and common history.

Here is what’s taking place for National Hispanic Heritage Month in San Angelo:

Running with the Bulls Fun Run

Goodfellow Airforce Base is hosting Running with the Bulls Fun Run in honor of Hispanic Heritage month. Participants are asked to wear red and units are encouraged to dress up golf carts as bulls. The best-decorated cart wins Matador Muleta. The event will take place on September 15 at 6:30 p.m. starting at Crossroads and burritos will be available for purchase at the event.

Second Annual “King of the Taco” Contest

The Second Annual King of the Taco eating contest will be taking place at Tacos Locos from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on September 16th.

Fiestas Patrias

The Southside Lions Club will be celebrating Fiesta Patrias from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. there will be a Fiesta Patrias at the Famers Market Pavilion on September 16th. Fiesta Patrias is a celebration of Mexican Independence. There will be food booths that will open at 6 p.m. with sweets and treats like Aquas

Taco, Margarita and Michelada Music Fest 2022

Join Reynas Tacos for the second annual Reynas Tacos, Margarita and Michelada Fest at Ranch 277 in Christoval on Saturday, September 17th at 2 p.m. Join Reynas Tacos for live music, an inflatable water park, cold beer, vendors and more. Tickets: General Admission Tickets can be purchased online for $50. To purchase tickets click here.



Martial Pint presents Amino

Martial Pint is presenting Amino, a Tejano, cumbia, country, classic rock band, at 9 p.m. on September 16th.

Frescas, carnitas, gorditas and more. A bounce house will also be on-site for kids.