Virtual Dia de los Muertos event scheduled for October 29-31

The San Angelo Hispanic Heritage Committee released event details and information on September 9, 2020.

The committee extended an invitation to the public to “celebrate local and Hispanic culture during a three day Virtual Dia de los Muertos celebration, a festejar la vidad-celebrate life, on October 29th, 30th, and 31st!”

According to the committee, “Dia de los Muertos is a 4,000-year-old holiday celebrated throughout Mexico and Hispanic communities. The holiday is a celebration of life, when our departed loved ones are welcomed back into our homes. Families celebrate by creating ofrendas decorated in bright yellow marigold flowers, photos of loved ones, and their favorite foods and drinks from life. Dia de los Muertos is a unique holiday honoring both life and death, where mourning is exchanged for celebration.”

The event will have multiple activities each day, throughout the day. You can follow the San Angelo Hispanic Heritage Museum & Cultural Center Facebook page where the streams will take place.

Sponsorships for the event are open. Contact Suzanna Valenzuela 325-340-3363 or email hispanicheritage.sa@gmail.com for more information.