Texas man designs fitness glove to reduce spread of germs

Gyms across Texas are opening back up or expanding to 75% capacity. While the restrictions put into place at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic are loosening, the flu season is approaching.

A man in Sugar Land, Texas is working to keep others safe while they work on their health at fitness centers. He designed a patent pending full-finger gym glove for both men and women. This glove will help reduce the spread of germs.

“Now that we are entering flu season, I know people are looking for alternatives to using disposable gloves/winter gloves and wanted to present an option! The gloves do NOT prevent any diseases or illnesses (including COVID-19). Rather, they cover an individual’s entire hand that would otherwise be touching equipment and other foreign objects. They are also good for general use (i.e. gardening) and are touch screen compatible,” Álvaro Palacio, personal trainer and creator of Phantom Grips said.





Palacio says this is a true family business and it keeps everyone busy.

“My 1-year-old daughter, wife, and I process and ship all orders from our home the same day to ensure customers get their gloves as fast as possible. We also ship them for free in 2 to 3 days or, 1 day in Texas,” Palacio said.

Health, safety, and family are at the forefront of the business owner’s mind.

“We are a small family business working from home looking to help keep our Texas community healthy and safe!” Palacio said.

You can find and order Phantom Grips here.