Ninth annual NFL Hispanic Heritage Leadership Awards
Hispanic Heritage
NEW YORK (AP) – The National Football League and its teams will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a series of special events during Hispanic Heritage Month.
The NFL, Hispanic Heritage Foundation (HHF) and Nationwide, official sponsor of the NFL, have partnered for the ninth annual NFL Hispanic Heritage Leadership Awards. The awards recognize the contributions of Hispanic leaders in each NFL market.
Each award recipient will be recognized at a game or event hosted by their local NFL team. With support from Nationwide, each recipient will select an organization of their choice that serves the local Hispanic community to receive a $2,000 donation.
The theme of the NFL’s Hispanic Heritage Month campaign is “Feel the Orgullo.” In Spanish, the word “orgullo” means pride. Latino players, fans, and coaches have a strong sense of pride not only in their culture but in their team and the NFL. During Hispanic Heritage Month, the NFL and its 32 teams amplify the rich history, heritage and tradition of Latinos, and honor the positive impact they have had on the game and country.
Throughout Hispanic Heritage Month, fans can visit www.NFL.com/HispanicHeritage for a look at the personal stories of Hispanic players, past and present, who have left a lasting legacy on the NFL. NFL teams will enhance the celebration with local efforts throughout the month including local community outreach in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.
The 2019 NFL Hispanic Heritage Leadership Awards recipients are:
|TEAM
|AWARD RECIPIENT
|Arizona Cardinals
|Javier Cárdenas, MD: Director, Barrow Concussion and Brain Injury Center
|Atlanta Falcons
|Ivan Shammas: General Manager & General Sales Manager, Telemundo Atlanta
|Baltimore Ravens
|Dr. Santiago Solis: Former Associate Vice President of Student Affairs, Towson University
|Buffalo Bills
|Clotilde Perez-Bode Dedecker: President & CEO, Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo
|Carolina Panthers
|Martin Flores: Director of Construction, Bojangles
|Chicago Bears
|Iliana Mora: Chief Operating Officer, Cook County Health Ambulatory Services
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Paul W. Martini: Senior Vice President, Director of National Private Bank Operations, Fifth Third Bank
|Cleveland Browns
|Josue Vicente: Executive Director, Ohio Hispanic Coalition
|Dallas Cowboys
|Andres Ruzo: Founder, Link America
|Denver Broncos
|Joelle L. Martinez: Executive Director, Latino Leadership Institute at the University of Denver
|Detroit Lions
|Jane Garcia: Founder, Corporate Responsibility through Advocacy
|Green Bay Packers
|José Vásquez: President, St. Anthony School – Milwaukee
|Houston Texans
|Sonia Corrales: Chief Program Officer, Houston Area Women’s Center
|Indianapolis Colts
|Charlie Garcia: Owner & President, C Garcia Associates
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Ed Perez: President & CEO, Three Grains of Rice Missions
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Janet Murguia: President & CEO, UnidosUS
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Antonia Hernandez: President and CEO, California Community Foundation
|Los Angeles Rams
|Susana Ansley-Gutierrez: Principal, Santee Education Complex
|Miami Dolphins
|Maria C. Alonso: President & CEO, United Way of Miami-Dade
|Minnesota Vikings
|Mario Hernandez: Strategic Services Director, Propel Nonprofits
|New England Patriots
|Rosario Ubiera-Minaya: Founder, Cojuelos Productions
|New Orleans Saints
|Martha Castillo: In-House Counsel, Pan-American Life Insurance
|New York Giants
|To be announced
|New York Jets
|Elizabeth Custodio: Vice President, Community Development & CRA Officer for NY, People’s United Bank
|Oakland Raiders
|Linda Sanchez: Co-Founder, Casa Sin Fronteras
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Erika Almiron: Executive Director, Juntos
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Rosamaria Cristello: Executive Director & Founder, Latino Community Center
|San Francisco 49ers
|Albert Estrada: Unit Director, Alviso Clubhouse Boys and Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley
|Seattle Seahawks
|Fredi Dubon: Day Worker Center Coordinator, Casa Latina
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Aileen Rodriguez: Principal, AR Public Affairs & Strategic Solutions
|Tennessee Titans
|Raul Lopez: Executive Director, Men of Valor
|Washington Redskins
|Lupi Quinteros-Grady: President & CEO, Latin American Youth Center