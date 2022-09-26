Goal is to be more than a model, and be a Role Model.

HOUSTON (CW39) She is proudly representing the incredible women of Latin heritage around the state of Texas. And it’s a dream come true. And just a few weeks into her reign, Kayla Dillard is already hitting the ground running.

Dillard won the title of 2022 Miss Texas Latina, labor day weekend. Since then she has taken the motto of the organization to heart. To be “More than a model, a Role Model.” It’s giving her a chance to inspire young Hispanic women, network and let all women know how amazing they truly are.

She also had a chance to stop by CW39 Houston to tell us more about the importance of this program and how it also impacts Hispanic Heritage month. Here’s a look…

If you’d like more information on the program or to sign up to take part, visit their the Miss Texas Latina link.