SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From the middle of September to the end of October, multiple events will be held in San Angelo to honor the history and traditions of Hispanic culture.

Here are some events taking place during Hispanic Heritage Month and Dia de los Muertos in San Angelo:

Sept. 16

Fiestas Patrias

Join Pulgaso for Fiestas Patrias on Sept. 16 at the Farmer’s Market Pavilion, across from Fort Concho. Starting at 5 p.m., local food trucks, vendors, music and games.

Sept. 21

Hispanic Heritage Month Banquet

The San Angelo Hispanic Heritage Museum and Cultural Center is hosting its first annual Hispanic Heritage Month Banquet on Sept. 21 to honor the contributions of Hispanics in the community. This event will be held at the McNease Convention Center starting at 6 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets.

Oct. 19

First Annual Dia de Los Muertos Art Exhibit

Join the San Angelo Hispanic Heritage Museum and Cultural Center as they host the first annual Dia de los Muertos Art Exhibition and Sale with Storming Designs. The exhibit will be at Coop Gallery from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. On Friday the exhibit will be open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday. To register your art for the event, click here.

Oct. 20

Dia de los Muertos

The Bill Aylor Sr. Memorial Riverstage will be filled with gorgeous marigold decorations and elaborate altars as the San Angelo Hispanic Heritage and Cultural Center brings Dia de los Muertos to San Angelo. On Oct. 20 and 21. Set up for ofrendas will begin on Oct. 20. Families can purchase a personal or family ofrenda leading up to the community alter at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts. Click here to find out more.

Oct. 21

