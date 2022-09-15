SAN ANGELO, Texas – The City of San Angelo welcomed the first day of National Hispanic Heritage Month with a celebration on City Hall’s steps hosted by the San Angelo Hispanic Heritage Museum and Cultural Center.

Members of the community gathered to celebrate, honor and pay tribute to the Hispanic community for their contribution to our city and our society.

The ceremony began with a performance by the Lakeview High School Mariachi group Los Caciques followed by the National Hispanic Heritage Month Proclamation read by San Angelo City Manager Daniel Valenzuela.

Special performances were also given by Damita’s y Charrito’s de Fort Concho Elementary.

San Angelo native and Lakeview High School graduate Tommy Taragano paid tribute to Vicente Fernandez, an icon of traditional Mexican music by singing two of the artist’s songs at the celebration.

Second grader Cristian, who performed with the Damita’s y Charrito’s, shared how he had fun practicing and learning new dances like the Mexican Hat Dance and Los Machetes. Los Machetes was Cristian’s favorite dance to learn he told reporters.

“Because you go in circles,” Cristian said. He also shared he had a lot of fun learning these dances with his classmates.

San Angelo Police Department Lieutenant Mike Hernandez also shared his thoughts on National Hispanic Heritage Month.

National Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated from September 15th through October 15th that recognizes the valuable contributions made by citizens of Hispanic descent to all aspects of American life. This month-long celebration helps provide a special opportunity to focus on the many Hispanic Americans whose lives have shaped our heritage and common history.

Several activities will be taking place across San Angelo and the Concho Valley for National Hispanic Heritage Month. Goodfellow Airforce Base will be hosting the Running with the Bulls Fun Run in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month on September 15th at 6:30 p.m. Fiesta Patrias will also be taking place at the Famers Market Pavilion from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on September 16th.