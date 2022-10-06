SAN ANGELO, Texas – Angelo State University is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month during Ram Jam on Oct. 8 at the LeGrand Alumni and Visitors CenterThe community is invited to join in the celebration and watch as the Belles volleyball and Rams football take on Eastern New Mexico.

Here is the lineup of activities throughout the day:

2 p.m. – Belles volleyball takes on Eastern New Mexico in the Junell Center

3 p.m. to 5 p.m. – Ram Jam at LeGrand Alumni and Visitors Center with a free concert by Mariachi Rock Revolution

6 p.m. – Rams football faces off against Eastern New Mexico in the LeGrand Stadium at 1st Community Credit Union Field

Angelo State says Ram Jam and the concert included are free and open to the public. Those 21 and older who wish to consume alcohol must get a free wristband from the wristband station at Ram Jam. Individuals must present a photo ID issued by the government to receive a wristband.

ASU’s Clear Bag Policy will be in effect at ASU athletic events. According to this policy, fans are permitted to take only the following types of bags into ASU athletics venues:

Clear bags or backpacks that do not exceed 12 inches long by 12 inches high by 6 inches wide

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags

Small clutch purses, with or without a handle or strap, not exceeding 5 inches by 8 inches

ASU shares that there will be expectations for medically necessary bags after inspection upon entry. They also say that sealed seat cushions without pockets or compartments will be permitted. Those that do not allow inspections of bags will be denied entry to the event.

Those that cannot make it to the games can still watch the live action on the Angelo All Access digital streaming service. For more information visit angelo.edu/all-access.

More details on the athletic events, including ticket prices, are available at angelosports.com.