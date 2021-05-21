Pet Talk with Dr. Tyler Cochran with Knickerbocker Road Animal Hospital

On today’s Pet Talk, Dr. Tyler Cochran with Knickerbocker Road Animal Hospital talked with Kristen Strakalaitis about allergic reactions our pets may have to certain medicines (including those designed to kill fleas and ticks), ways to help our pets with these types of reactions, and the increased risk of rattlesnake bites and parvo illness during this time of year.

