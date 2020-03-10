Shannon Medical Center provides free Virtual Screenings for COVID-19

Courtesy: Shannon On Demand

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Shannon Medical Center is providing Concho Valley residents free online Coronavirus screenings through its telehealth program, Shannon On Demand. The service is for people who are worried they may have been exposed to the virus, and are suffering from mild to moderate flu-like symptoms.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have released recommendations for using telemedicine to initially assess patients for exposure to COVID-19 and to help direct patients to the appropriate site of care,” said Chris Barnett, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Shannon Medical Center. “This resource allows patients to remain in their homes, minimizing the risk of spreading the virus or coming into contact with others who may be symptomatic.”

Shannon On Demand provides a virtual visit with a healthcare provider through a mobile device or computer. Patients are able to talk face-to-face with the provider through a video chat for evaluation of their symptoms. The service is available online 24/7.

The providers are utilizing the CDC’s guidelines to screen patients for COVID-19, which include asking about a patient’s travel history and exposure to the virus as well as their symptoms.

“If the Shannon On Demand provider determines a patient should receive further evaluation for COVID-19 testing, they will immediately connect them to a local urgent care clinic or emergency department for additional testing and coordination with state and local health authorities,” said Barnett. “If they determine a patient needs emergency care, they will contact 9-1-1 and notify the closest hospital.”

There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Concho Valley. The immediate risk to the community remains low, and we are working closely with the Tom Green County Health Department, the Texas Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as they actively monitor the transmission of COVID-19 in the US.

To start a screening, patients can go to Shannon’s telemedicine website at www.ShannonOnDemand.com. To utilize the service on a mobile device, download the free Shannon On Demand app from the Apple or Google Play app stores. Patients then must create an account by following the prompts to set up their screening. Upon reaching the payment screen, enter the code “SHANNONCOVID19,” and the screening will be free.

“Many people are worried as this virus spreads through our country, especially as we continue to experience cases of flu which has similar symptoms to COVID-19,” said Barnett. “Shannon is providing this resource, working together with our partners in our 25-county service area, to help curtail the spread and the fear among those in our region.” For more information, visit www.shannonhealth.com.

Courtesy: Shannon on Demand