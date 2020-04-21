Local Doctor elected to AAAAI Board of Directors

MILWAUKEE, Wis. – Stuart L. Abramson, MD, PhD, AE-C, FAAAAI, has been elected to the Board of Directors of the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI), and will serve as an At-Large Director from 2020 to 2024. He was officially installed on April 20 at the AAAAI’s Virtual Business Meeting.

Dr. Abramson has worked as the Director of Allergy and Immunology Services at Shannon Clinic/Medical Center in San Angelo, Texas since 2011. Prior to this, he served as Associate Professor of Pediatrics at Baylor College of Medicine where he had a faculty role training 79 fellows in allergy/immunology. He also directed the pediatric allergy/immunology clinic at Ben Taub Public Hospital in Houston for 20 years. Dr. Abramson completed his MD, PhD in immunology, and residency in pediatrics at Baylor College of Medicine, and his allergy/immunology fellowship at the National Institutes of Health.

Over the years Dr. Abramson has developed a strong interest in education and has held positions on the Board of Directors for the American Board of Allergy and Immunology and for Certified Asthma Educators. He has chaired the Continuing Medical Education Committee for the Texas Medical Association (TMA) and served on the Accreditation Review Council for the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education. He served as President of the Concho Valley County Medical Society for 2019 and currently serves on the TMA Board of Councilors.

“In this leadership position with the AAAAI, I plan to work towards raising public awareness of the services and value the specialty offers and elevate the organization’s profile in various political arenas,” said Dr. Abramson. “I have met with legislators over my career to promote, or sometimes fight, legislation impacting the allergy/immunology specialty and look forward to continuing this on a national level. There are diverse, unique and common challenges in the future of clinical care and research within the specialty. I consider the AAAAI my professional home and look forward to my continuing service with and for members.”

The American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) represents allergists, asthma specialists, clinical immunologists, allied health professionals and others with a special interest in the research and treatment of allergic and immunologic diseases. Established in 1943, the AAAAI has more than 7,100 members in the United States, Canada and 72 other countries. The AAAAI’s Find an Allergist/Immunologist service is a trusted resource to help you find a specialist close to home.

