H-E-B issuing all-store recall for Blue Cheese Salmon Burgers

Health

Products contain wheat, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Source: H-E-B Press Release

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — H-E-B is voluntarily issuing an all-store recall for Blue Cheese Salmon Burgers due to an undeclared allergen. The products contain wheat, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

All affected product has been removed from store shelves. There has been one reported illness to date.

Blue Cheese Salmon Burgers affected by this recall were sold behind the seafood counter, in the seafood department and in the meal simple area in H-E-B retail stores throughout Texas. This voluntary recall impacts the following products with dates with dates up to and including 8/3/2020:

UPC                                                                    Item description

23757500000MEAL SIMPLE SC SAL BURGER BLUE CHS 2CT
23759000000MEAL SIMPLE SC SAL BURGER WILD BLUE CHS
23725500000SALMON/BURGER BLUE CHEESE TP
22528700000SALMON/BURGER BLUE CHEESE
23731100000SALMON/BURGER WILD BLUE CHS TP
23711100000SALMON/BURGER WILD BLUE CHEESE

Affected products can be returned to the store for a full refund. Customers with any questions or concerns can contact H-E-B Customer Relations at 1-855-432-4438 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central Standard Time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.