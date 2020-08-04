H-E-B issuing all-store recall for Blue Cheese Salmon Burgers

Products contain wheat, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label

Source: H-E-B Press Release

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — H-E-B is voluntarily issuing an all-store recall for Blue Cheese Salmon Burgers due to an undeclared allergen. The products contain wheat, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

All affected product has been removed from store shelves. There has been one reported illness to date.

Blue Cheese Salmon Burgers affected by this recall were sold behind the seafood counter, in the seafood department and in the meal simple area in H-E-B retail stores throughout Texas. This voluntary recall impacts the following products with dates with dates up to and including 8/3/2020:

UPC Item description

23757500000 MEAL SIMPLE SC SAL BURGER BLUE CHS 2CT 23759000000 MEAL SIMPLE SC SAL BURGER WILD BLUE CHS 23725500000 SALMON/BURGER BLUE CHEESE TP 22528700000 SALMON/BURGER BLUE CHEESE 23731100000 SALMON/BURGER WILD BLUE CHS TP 23711100000 SALMON/BURGER WILD BLUE CHEESE

Affected products can be returned to the store for a full refund. Customers with any questions or concerns can contact H-E-B Customer Relations at 1-855-432-4438 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central Standard Time.