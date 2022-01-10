SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST) – There is currently a nationwide blood shortage and, locally, Vitalant is encouraging anyone who is eligible to participate in donating blood. They held a blood drive in partnership with the Concho Valley Community Action Agency on January 7-8 at the Cactus Hotel and Best Buy parking lot.

Sarah Eckel, Housing and Development Director at the CVCAA explains, “This is an important need in our community, so Community Action Agency constantly seeks to find places in our community where we need those rolls filled and where we can highlight partnerships and other ways to work to make the community are being addressed.” If you were unable to make this time, but would still like to donate, you can schedule a donation time by calling: 877-258- 4825