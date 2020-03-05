City of San Angelo prepares for Coronavirus

San Angelo, Texas- Mayor Brenda Gunter made a statement today on the City’s preparedness for any potential Coronavirus outbreak.

“As your mayor, I want to assure you that the City of San Angelo is taking steps to ensure that we, as your City government, are prepared for an emergency situation such as a coronavirus outbreak.”

San Angelo officials from healthcare, public safety, education, local public health authorities, Goodfellow Air Force Base representatives and State Health Services met this week to discuss the preparations for an event like Coronavirus.

The City Health Department has been working since January and has an organized system in place. The City Health Department is also taking measures both to prevent the spread of and respond to Coronavirus.

The City is diligently practicing good hygiene. Desk, phones, door handles and commonly touched surfaces are regularly being disinfected. The City is also adding hand sanitizer dispensers in the city Hall Annex.

The City is encouraging citizens to frequently wash their hands, avoid touching their faces, cover coughs and sneezes, disinfect commonly used surfaces and to stay home if they are sick.

Any positive case of Coronavirus will be confirmed through the City Public Health Department.

We will bring you any updates on Coronavirus on-air and online.