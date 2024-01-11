Contents

Introduction

Push alerts can be an important part of letting readers know about breaking news or interesting content. This guide will walk you through how to compose and publish push alerts and the rules and guidelines to consider when sending them.

Guidelines

Push alerts are a convenient way to bring readers to the site quickly, but we must publish them in a way that doesn’t end up driving users away or hurting our credibility.

Push alerts are invasive. Their use should be limited. Unless you’re in the process of covering an ongoing emergency, don’t send more than one alert per half-hour. As with any other content, always double-check the language and accuracy of what you’re about to publish. No foul language or inappropriate images. If you have a question about sending something out, ask a supervisor or change the content so there’s no question about whether it’s appropriate. Keep the alert headline short and snappy — make it a three or four-word distillation of your story’s headline. Mobile push alerts can and should include a preview image.

Pushing when an article is published

The easiest way to handle a push alert is to compose it before you

Pushing after an article is published

Pushing to a page