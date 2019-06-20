Financial Services Center

Scott Fanatico Attends Advisor Group’s ConnectED Conference in Orlando, FL

Scott Fanatico, a local financial advisor affiliated with Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., recently attended Advisor Group’s ConnectED Conference, hosted October 19 – 22nd in Orlando, FL. Each year, ConnectED brings together industry thought leaders, and thousands of financial advisors, to promote education and innovation in the wealth management sector.

ConnectED convened over 2,500 attendees to participate in sessions on timely industry topics that offered fresh new insights and tools that will enable advisors to continue providing top service to clients.

Keynote speakers included Alan Mulally, the transformational former President of Ford Motor Company; additionally, prominent business journalist and anchor Neil Cavuto of Fox News and Fox Business Network moderated an economic review panel discussion. Breakout sessions focused on industry topics, policymaking, and business strategies, titles of which included: Financial Planning and Best Interest, Inside Social Security’s Best Kept Secrets, and 2017 Investment Themes.

“Our industry is rapidly evolving, and the need for continued professional education has become more pronounced than ever,” said Scott “ConnectED represents a meaningful learning opportunity that educates our advisor community on pressing industry issues, ensuring we are equipped with the best tools to continue servicing their clients with care and diligence during this period of fluctuation. I returned from the event feeling inspired and enthusiastic about the various ways in which we as individuals – and as an industry – can utilize these fresh insights to continue to provide extraordinary value to our clients.”

About Royal Alliance Associates, Inc.

Royal Alliance Associates, Inc. is part of one of the nation’s largest broker-dealers organizations and a Registered Investment Advisor, member FINRA and SIPC. Royal Alliance is supported by Advisor Group, one of the largest truly independent broker-dealer networks in the industry. The firm has nearly 1,800 affiliated independent financial advisors and is headquartered in New York City. Royal Alliance was founded in 1969 and employs a client-driven approach focused on meeting the unique demands of businesses and individuals. For more information visit www.royalalliance.com.