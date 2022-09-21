SAN ANGELO, Texas — Meatloaf is on the menu today as citizens come to the Daily Bread Soup Kitchen to get a meal. For the last 38 years, they have been serving the Concho Valley ensuring those who are food insecure know where their next meal is coming from.

“We feed anybody who’s hungry,” said Christina Worbington, with Daily Bread.

More than 175 people come daily to pick up hot and ready meals. One citizen even shared with us how much it means to him to know he has a meal every day.

“You can just keep coming every day and get the food that you need. They never say a word and you can even come up and get two trays,” exclaimed citizen John Rodmaker.

Meals are served 6 days a week, Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 12:50 p.m.

“It’s really great because there’s no criteria to get a meal. We don’t ask any questions. You come up, you get a meal and you get to go,” said Worbington.

Partnerships with medical groups in our area also aid the kitchen in providing healthcare avenues for those without.

“La Esperanza comes in once a month to help out with people who may have trouble with healthcare. We can hook people up who maybe need some mental health care as well,” added Worbington.

Working to curb food insecurity is a big job but with volunteers ready to help they continue to serve.