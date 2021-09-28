COVID-19 increases food insecurity: Hunger Action Month

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST / KSAN) – September is Hunger Action Month and area organizations, instrumental in feeding those in need, have been highlighted.



‘Mustard Seed Pantry’ serves the community every Wednesday and sees around 20 individuals or families per week.

The pantry tells us there hasn’t been a day yet where they haven’t served at least one person. They also say COVID-19 has increased the number of people in need, but anyone can find themselves in need of help to put food on the table.

Many of those pantry users are neighbors, family, and friends that have been placed in a difficult situation due to covid and you may not know who is struggling.

Susan Dunbar from Mustard Seed Pantry says, “The biggest thing for me that i have seen over the course of the year is that anybody can find themselves in need. And we can turn a blind eye, but you never know when it might end up being you.”



Mustard Seed Pantry is one of many sources in the Concho Valley and rely 100% on food donations from the Concho Valley Regional Food Bank.