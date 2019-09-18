You can get paid $1,300 for watching 13 Stephen King movies by Halloween

Photo by: MGN Online / Warner Bros.

SAN ANGELO (KLST/KSAN) — Are you brave enough to survive 13 Stephen King movies? DISH wants to give you $1,300 to watch all 13 movies by Halloween.

Here are the movies you will have to brave:

Carrie

Children of the Corn

Christine

Creepshow

Cujo

Dreamcatcher

It (Original or remake)

The Mist

Pet Sematary

Salem’s Lot

The Shining

Thinner

Misery

You do have to put in a little extra effort aside from grabbing your popcorn and blanket for the pay day. DISH wants to know everything about your experience. DISH will even equip you with a Fitbit to track your heart rate and jump scares.

You will even be expected to go as far as logging how your sleeping habits change. They want all the frightening details.

DISH will provide you not only with all 13 movies, but also a flashlight, blanket, popcorn, candy, and some Stephen King paraphernalia. You will also receive a gift card to add a 14th movie to your list, either It: Chapter 2, or Doctor Sleep.

Are you ready for the challenge? Read more details and register using this link.