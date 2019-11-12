‘We love you, Alex!’ Contestant on ‘Jeopardy!’ moves Trebek

FILE – In this April 30, 2017, file photo, “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek speaks at the 44th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center in Pasadena, Calif. Trebek got choked up when he read the final answer from a Brown University student who wanted to show support as he battles pancreatic cancer. The emotional moment came in the episode that aired Monday night, when Trebek read Dhruv Gaur’s final answer. Gaur wrote “We love you, Alex!” He substituted a heart in place of the word love. Trebek announced in September he had resumed chemotherapy. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek got choked up when he read the final response from a Brown University student who wanted to show support as he battles pancreatic cancer.

The emotional moment came in Monday’s episode when Trebek read Dhruv Gaur’s final answer.

Instead of writing a correct response, Gaur wrote “We love you, Alex!” He substituted a heart in place of the word love.

Trebek’s voice cracked slightly as he thanked Gaur, telling him, “That’s very kind.”

Gaur was eliminated in the semifinals for the Tournament of Champions. He tweeted that Trebek had just “shared with us that he was reenteering treatment” and “we were all hurting for him so badly.”

Trebek announced in September he had resumed chemotherapy.

The Final Jeopardy clue had sought the title of a groundbreaking 1890 expose of poverty in New York City slums.