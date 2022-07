SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo’s Lake Nasworthy will be hosting Wake the Desert which is one of the longest-running wake events in Texas with competitors coming from around the globe.

The Texas Wake and Surf Series is a professional and amateur wakeboarding and wake surfing competition that consists of three events: Wake the Canyon, Wake the Desert, and Wake the Capitol. The main goal of the competitors of all levels is to perform as many tricks as possible in the 60-second timeframe.

The events will take place all day on July 15-17 on Lake Nasworthy, (Middle Concho Dr).

Order of events

Friday

Surk and Skim

Jr Novice Finals (ages 0-9)

Jr Novice (ages 10-14)

Beginner (men and women) / Skim and Surf Finals

Masters (men) Ages 40+ Finals

Masters (women) Ages 40+ Finals

Intermediate (women) Skim Final

Intermediate (women) Surf Finals

Intermediate (men) Skim Finals

Intermediate (men) Surf Finals

Wakeboard

Jr novice girls (under 14) no spin/inverts Semi-Finals

Jr girls (under 14) Semi-Finals

Jr novice boys (under 14) no spin/inverts Semi-Finals

Jr boys (under 14) Semi-Finals

Beginner men no invert Semi-Final

Beginner women no invert Semi-Final

Intermediate women (1-3 inverts) Semi-Finals

Intermediate men 91-4) inverts) Semi-Finals

Saturday

Surf and Skim

Advanced women Skim Finals

Advanced women surf Finals

Advanced men Skim Finals

Advanced men Surf Finals

Longboards Finals

Outlaw women skim Semi-Finals

Outlaw women Surf Semi-Finals

Outlaw men Skims Semi-Finals

Outlaw men Surf Semi-Finals

Wakeboard

Jr novice girls (under 14) no spin/inverts Finals

Jr girls (under 14) Finals

Jr novice boys (under 14) no spin/inverts Finals

Jr boys (under 14) Finals

Beginner men no invert Final

Beginner women no invert Final

Intermediate women (1-3 inverts) Finals

Intermediate men (1-4) inverts) Finals

Advanced women(4-6 inverts) Semi-FInals

Advanced men (4-6 inverts) Semi-Finals

Expert Women (8-10 inverts) Semi-Finals

Expert men (8-10 inverts) Semi-Final

Outlaw women (12+ inverts) Semi-Finals

Outlaw men (12+ inverts) Semi-Finals

Sunday

Surf and Skim

Outlaw women Skim FInal

Outlaw women Surf Final

Outlaw men Skim Final

Outlaw men Surf Final

Wakeboard

Wake Skate Final

Advanced women(4-6 inverts) Finals

Advanced men (4-6 inverts) Finals

Expert Women (8-10 inverts) Finals

Expert men (8-10 inverts) Final

Outlaw women (12+ inverts) Finals

Outlaw men (12+ inverts) Finals

Contact mcabrera@familypowersports.com for more information