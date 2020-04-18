US animator, filmmaker Gene Deitch dies in Prague at 95

FILE – In this February 20, 2018 file photo the American director and animated film producer Gene Deitch poses for the photographer with his book of memories ‘For the Love of Prague’ in Prague, Czech Republic. Deitch, living in Prague with his Czech wife, animator and producer Zdenka Najmanova, has died at the age of 95 years. Deitch directed Czechoslovak-American animated film ‘Munro’ that won an Oscar for the Best Animated Short Film in 1961. (Vit Simanek/CTK via AP)

PRAGUE (AP) — Gene Deitch, an American Oscar-winning illustrator, animator, film director and producer has died. He was 95.

His Czech publisher, Petr Himmel, told The Associated Press Deitch died unexpectedly during the night from Thursday to Friday in his apartment in Prague’s Little Quarter neighborhood. No further details were given.

Deitch’s movie “Munro” won the Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film in 1960. He was also nominated for the same award twice in 1964 for “Here’s Nudnik” and “How to Avoid Friendship.”

Earlier, he had created the “Tom Terrific” series, while the “Sidney’s Family Tree,” which he co-produced was nominated for an Academy Award in 1958.

Born Aug. 8, 1924, in Chicago, Deitch arrived in Prague in 1959 intending to stay for 10 days, but fell in love with his future wife, Zdenka, and stayed in the Czechoslovakian capital.

Working from behind the Iron Curtain, he directed 13 episodes of “Tom and Jerry” and also some of the “Popeye the Sailor” series.

He captured life in communist Czechoslovakia and later in the Czech Republic after the 1989 anti-communist Velvet Revolution in his memoirs “For the Love of Prague.”

In 2004, he received the Winsor McCay Award for his lifelong contribution to animation.

Deitch is survived by his wife and by three sons from his first marriage, all of whom are cartoonists and illustrators.