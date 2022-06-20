SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Performing Arts Center will be hosting several entertainment opportunities for the community during the next few months.

Pat Hazell – The Wonder Bread Years!

Pat Hazell will be in San Angelo on September 24 at 2:00 and 7:00 in the Brooks and Bates Theater. Tickets for the show can n be purchased online at www.sanangelopac.org, by phone at 325.284.3825, or by visiting the SAPAC Box Office at 82 Gillis St (M-F 12 pm- 6 pm.)

Hazell is a former writer for “Seinfeld”, and is now in a one-man show: The Wonder Bread Years. This show is “a fresh and funny salute to the Boomer generation.” He has worked on Seinfeld, The Tonight Show, National Public Radio, Friday Night Lights, Waiting…, and more. Currently, he is the Chief Creative Officer of Sweetwood Creative.

The Wonder Bread Years is a combination of classic theatre and stand-up comedy, as Hazell takes his audience back to his American childhood in the good ol’ days. “Slice of life humor requires the same delicate recipe to achieve the proper harmony between comedy and nostalgia. We, as a community, share more in common than we have differences. Tonight we salute our common denominators. It is my hope that I am not sharing my life story but our life story as we spend this evening together,” Hazell said about his show.

Chad Prather and the Ragamuffins

Cowboy Chad Prather will bring the Ragamuffins Tour to San Angelo on August 13th at 7:00 in The Murphey Performance Hall. Tickets for Chad Prather and The Ragamuffins can be purchased online at www.sanangelopac.org, by phone at 325.284.3825, by visiting the SAPAC Box Office at 82 Gillis St (M-F 12 pm- 6 pm), or at the door of The Murphey Performance Hall starting at 6:00 pm on the day of the show.

“Chad Prather has the “IT” factor. He knows how to motivate and inspire and also how to make you laugh along the way.” – Keith Mundee, President, American Hat Company.

Most of us are born into this world kicking and screaming, but Chad Prather most certainly came out laughing. The comedian, musician, and armchair philosopher is an unapologetic champion for anyone looking for a reason to smile. Chad Prather has made numerous appearances on Fox News, CNN, A&E, The Blaze, MSN, and more, and his talents have been praised by the likes of Southern Living, Nash Country Weekly, and Newsweek.

The Ragamuffins were formed in 2021 to fulfill the demand for their Greatest Hits album. Seemingly coming out of nowhere, this trio has taken the ‘music from the sofa’ scene by storm! Often referred to as the best things to hit upholstery, these guys will have you singing along, laughing, and wondering why you didn’t form that band back in college.

Lorrie Morgan

Lorrie Morgan will be in San Angelo on August 19th at 7:30 in The Murphey Performance Hall. Tickets can range from $34 to $54 and can be purchased online at www.sanangelopac.org, by phone at 325.284.3825, by visiting the SAPAC Box Office at 82 Gillis St (M-F 12 pm- 6 pm), or at the door of The Murphey Performance Hall starting at 6:30 pm on the day of the show.

About Lorrie – From Her Biography on lorrie.com: “Lorrie Morgan, the first woman in her genre to begin her career with three consecutive Platinum albums, re-emerges on Shanachie Entertainment with Letting Go….Slow. It is a collection that showcases a rainbow of emotions, from darkest heartache to bright, shiny humor. Her performances on Letting Go….Slow can match any of her earlier efforts, for they are among the most vibrant of her career. The collection is divided equally between new songs and her reinventions of country classics. “I pride myself on my humor. My dad used to say, ‘You should never take yourself too seriously.”

Jason Petty

Jason Petty will be in San Angelo on October 9th at 7:30 in The Murphey Performance Hall. Tickets for Jason Petty can be purchased online at www.sanangelopac.org, by phone at 325.284.3825, or by visiting the SAPAC Box Office at 82 Gillis St (M-F 12 pm- 6 pm), or at the door of The Murphey Performance Hall starting at 6:30 pm on the day of the show.

About Petty – From His Biography on jasonpetty.com: “Jason Petty has always been a country soul. Born and raised in the small middle Tennessee town of Manchester, he began spending a lot of time on his grandparents’ farm in Hickman County, TN, after his Mother’s sudden passing when he was only 7. On this farm, he began tending fields and helping raise and take care of the livestock. This is where he learned what was important in life…family…Jason currently has seven shows touring about the history of country music and he believes that the stories behind the artists and songs are just as important as the songs themselves. He believes it gives the audience a greater appreciation and admiration for the artists and their impact on people’s lives. He harkens back to his grandparent’s farm in his memory while on stage and tries to bring that sense of family to all his shows.”

Roy & Buddy: The Rock & Roll Dream Tour Hologram Show

The Rock & Roll Dream Tour will be in San Angelo on October 25th at 7:00 in The Murphey Performance Hall. Tickets for The Rock and Roll Dream Tour be purchased online at www.sanangelopac.org, by phone at 325.284.3825, by visiting the SAPAC Box Office at 82 Gillis St (M-F 12 pm- 6 pm), or at the door of The Murphey Performance Hall starting at 6:00 pm on the day of the show.

Legends Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly appear together on stage for the first time in holographic form, featuring live musicians and background singers, performing remastered audio of their greatest hits.

Born in Vernon, TX in 1936, Roy Orbison was an American music artist who is known as one of the pioneers of Rock ‘N’ Roll. His first band, The Wink Westerners, was formed at the age of only 13. After the band went separate ways, Orbison dropped his first hit “Ooby Dooby.” Flashforward past countless hits, to the late 1980s, when Orbison was a member of the Traveling Wilburys with Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Jeff Lynne, and Tom Petty. The group released their debut album which put Roy back in the top ten after more than a decade. Orbison died just weeks after the album’s release. Orbison is in the Songwriters Hall of Fame, won a Grammy Award, and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Bruce Springsteen referred to Orbison’s voice as “unearthly.”

Holly was born in 1936 in Lubbock, Texas, and became a Rock ‘N’ Roll singer-songwriter. He was in the group “Buddy and Bob” with Bob Montgomery – a good friend of his. The group opened for Elvis Presley about three times, after which they moved from country-styled music to rock and roll. Holly’s albums swept through America and the UK in early 1959, when he formed a new band and went on tour. Following the group’s tour, Holly was involved in a fatal plane crash on his way to his next show in Minnesota. He is in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and in Rolling Stone magazine’s list of “100 Greatest Artists”, he was ranked number 13