SAN ANGELO, Texas — Some of the best ideas have occurred sitting on a bar stool, and some of the worst but whatever category you belong to there is usually that one bar that keeps you coming back. Bottoms up: these are the top-rated bars in San Angelo according to google!

Coming out on top is Kimbo’s Saloon with a 4.6 rating with 99 reviews as well as My Bar with 60 reviews.

Kimbo’s Saloon top commenters said, “Great little place. Everyone is friendly. A favorite watering hole and a local favorite. Great little place.” and, “Although not large inside, the layout is very comfortable and bands have good areas to perform.”

My Bar top commenters said, “Great atmosphere, good service, and you can’t beat the prices of drinks!” and, “Fun laid back atmosphere. They really do treat you like family.”

There is a triple tie at a 4.5 rating between Blaine’s Pub with 238 reviews, Zero One Ale House with 459 reviews, and Warehouse 150 with 85 reviews.

Top Commenters of Blaine’s pub said, “This place has history and no visit to San Angelo is complete without stopping in this place”

Zero One Ale House top commenters said, “Good food, great beer, and a beautiful space with a well-appointed bar if you prefer cocktails.”

Top Commentors of Warehouse 150 said, “Love, love, love the atmosphere each time we pop up here in this joint.”

There are five more bars tied at a 4.4 rating which include, Fiddlestrings Bar & Patio with 353 reviews, 19 Thirty Three Bar with 187 reviews, Whiskey River Saloon with 414 reviews, The Deadhorse with 389 reviews, and Giz & Hums’ Billiards & Brew with 304 reviews.

Fiddlestrings Bar & Patio is, a “good place if you want to try a bar for the first time,” according to a top commenter and if you enjoy whiskey top commenters for 19 Thirty Three Bar said, “Classy bar, amazing staff, and the best selection of whiskey I have ever seen. Definitely will want to check out this bar.”

Comments of Whiskey River Saloon said it was a “Great place to watch sports, drink, eat, and dance.” and if you appreciate drink specials commentators of The Dead Horse said, “Awesome bar. The bands sounded great and the drink specials were the icing on the cake.”

One of Giz & Hums’ Billiards & Brew’s top commentators, “Drove 8 hours to visit this bar,” and said, “Definitely the best place to be in San Angelo.”