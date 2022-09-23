WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)—Do you have a camera and an eye for the outdoors? If so, you could win the “From Lens to Land” photography contest from the Alabama National Parks and USDA Forests Service!

The USDA Forest Service is kicking-off the National Public Lands Day (NLPD) with a photography contest for Alabama’s National Forests.

You’re invited to grab your camera and explore the expansive natural sights that Alabama’s National Parks have to offer.

Alabama has four National Forests:

Bankhead National Forest

Conecuh National Forest

Talladega National Forest

Tuskegee National Forest

The “From Lens to Land” contest will run from September 24 to October 17. The first-place contestant will have their winning photo featured on the National Forests in Alabama website and social media accounts. The winner will also receive a complimentary day pass to any location within the National Forests in Alabama of their choice.

Whether you decide to volunteer at one of the parks to help or simply enjoy the outdoor beauty, every Alabamian is encouraged to take pictures of how you engage with nature and submit them to the contest.

Submit up to three pictures to SM.FS.pa_alabama@usda.gov for a chance to win!

National Public Land’s Day is the nation’s largest single-day volunteer event for public lands. Volunteers are encouraged to help restore and improve public lands area the state and country. It is also a “Fee-free day” where most fees for park admittance and activities are waived.

