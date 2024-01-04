George R. R. Martin, bestselling author of the Game of Thrones series, has announced that three new spinoff shows are in the works at HBO.

In a blog post on Dec. 31, the author shared that three animated Game of Thrones projects are in development, including spinoffs set in the world of A Song of Ice and Fire. Four projects were initially in discussions, but two of them were shelved, and then a third project, Nine Voyages, was added.

“None of them have been greenlit yet, but I think we are getting close to taking the next step with a couple of them,” Martin said. “When this last round of development started a few years back, we had four ideas for animated shows, with some great talents attached. Writers rooms and summits, outline and scripts followed in due course…but, alas, two of the original projects were subsequently shelved.”

In addition, Nine Voyages, the confirmed HBO series about the voyages of the Sea Snake, has moved from live action to animation, a move that Martin fully supports. The series is a prequel to the House of the Dragon and will follow Corlys Velaryon as he embarks on a journey across Essos. Another confirmed spinoff is A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, which is set 100 years prior to the events in Game of Thrones.

“Will any of them make it to air? happen? No way to know. Nothing is certain in Hollywood,” Martin said.

And still no word from Martin on The Winds of Winter, that elusive next installment of the Game of Thrones books…