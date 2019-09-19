Theater-related podcasts find a hub in new digital network

This combination photo shows, from left, Kerry Butler, Justin Guarini and Tonya Pinkins who host podcasts on the new Broadway Podcast Network where some 1,200 podcast episodes are available. (AP Photo)

NEW YORK (AP) — Podcasts are exploding and the world of theater isn’t immune. Now comes a digital hub that pulls together a lot of that theater talk — the Broadway Podcast Network.

The network , unveiled Thursday, is the brainchild of Tony-winning producer and filmmaker Dori Berinstein and podcast host/producer Alan Seales.

Their new hub is home to 30 podcasts with hosts that include Donna McKechnie, Tonya Pinkins, Justin Guarini, Kerry Butler, Josh Lamon, Jennifer Ashley Tepper and Ilana Levine.

It will be the place to find episodes of “The Ensemblist,” ”The Fabulous Invalid,” ”Broadwaysted,” ”Josh Swallows Broadway” and “The Theatre Podcast.” Some 1,200 podcast episodes are available.

The podcasts range from original content to ones that include musical parodies, interviews with industry professionals, acting tips and behind-the-scenes gossip.

“By aggregating existing theater-related podcasts under one network label and by initiating the development and production of many new podcast programs from diverse and exciting voices, our goal is to create a must-visit daily destination for anyone and everyone who loves theater,” Berinstein said in a statement.