SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Mesquite Trio, a performance group of Angelo State University music faculty, will present its spring concert on Wednesday, April 20, at 7 p.m. in the ASU Carr Education-Fine Arts (EFA) Building at 2602 Dena Drive.

This event will take place in the Carr EFA Building’s Eldon Black Recital Hall and is free and open to the public. The Trio is made up of Dr. Timothy Bonenfant on clarinets, Dr. Constance Kelley on flutes, and Dr. Janelle Ott on bassoons.

The musical program for the concert will include:

“Impromptu” by Libby Larsen

“Cane River Fantasy” by Joe Alexander

“Cuban Suite” by Laurel Zucker

“Trialogando” by Nilo Velarde

“Three Pieces” by John Heins

“Ma Fin est Mon Commencement, est Mon Commencement” by Jennifer Jolley

“Nina’s Lullaby” by Marc Mellits

Despite having a change of members throughout the years the Mesquite Trios’ mission has remained the same and that is to promote chamber music and encourage new compositions.

Bonenfant has performed with symphony orchestras in Nevada and Texas and he has accompanied performers such as Luciano Pavarotti, Placido Domingo, Andrea Bocelli, Randy Newman, Dudley Moore, the Village People and the Moody Blues.

Kelley is the director of the San Angelo Community Band and the founder and conductor of the Concho Valley Community Flute Choir.

Ott has performed with symphony orchestras throughout Texas, Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas and Louisiana.

For more information, contact the ASU Department if Visual and Performing Arts at 325-942-2085.